Unconventional Elon Musk May Test Chancery's Patience

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Delaware Chancery Court's staid customs could get a workout Monday when an unpredictable and sometimes confrontational Elon Musk takes the stand as the first witness in a stockholder suit claiming billions in damages from Tesla Motors Inc.'s more than $2 billion acquisition of SolarCity Corp. Musk, co-founder of what is now called Tesla Inc. and an investor in SolarCity, will testify in a court of equity that operates without a jury, and in a trial that will have an exclusive focus on presenting evidence and testimony to Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III, who will decide the case and who has...

