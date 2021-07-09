Taxation With Representation: Gibson, Latham, Simpson

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 2:58 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Platinum Equity will buy chemical company Solenis for $5.25 billion, social media application Nextdoor will merge with Khosla Ventures for $4.3 billion, and Blackstone Group will buy environmental software maker Sphera at $1.4 billion. Platinum Equity's $5.25B Merger Platinum Equity, advised by Gibson Dunn and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, will buy Debevoise-led specialty chemicals company Solenis at an enterprise value of $5.25 billion from Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC and BASF SE, the companies said Tuesday. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP provided legal counsel to Platinum Equity, including tax partner Dora Arash. Debevoise &...

