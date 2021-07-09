Kyrgyzstan Says Sullivan & Cromwell Can't Rep Gold Mine

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The Kyrgyz Republic is objecting to the proposed appointment of Sullivan & Cromwell as Chapter 11 counsel for a gold mine in the Central Asian country, telling a New York bankruptcy judge that those making the request lack the authority to hire attorneys and that the law firm is conflicted. In an objection filed Thursday to Centerra Gold Inc. subsidiary Kumtor Gold Co.'s request to retain Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, Kyrgyzstan said Kumtor's officers and directors no longer have the authority to hire attorneys, and that even if they did, the proposed counsel also represents Centerra, which the government said has been...

