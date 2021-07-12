Son Of 'Varsity Blues' Defendant Says Movie Defamed Him Too

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A University of Southern California water polo player whose father was charged in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal told a federal judge he should be allowed to stay in his family's defamation lawsuit over a Netflix documentary that implied he's not a "real" athlete. Netflix has argued John Wilson Jr. doesn't have standing in his family's lawsuit alleging the Netflix documentary "Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal" unfairly lumped them in with co-defendants convicted in the scheme, such as actress Lori Loughlin. The elder Wilson has denied wrongdoing and is set to go to trial in the fall....

