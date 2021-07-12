Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EB-5 Investors Have To Pay Fees After Nixed Civil Theft Claim

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Two Chinese nationals alleging that a Florida real estate developer duped foreign investors out of $100 million through an EB-5 visa scheme will have to fork over attorney fees to the developer after they brought a claim for civil theft that the court said lacked legal or factual support.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Friday granted developer Nicholas A. Mastroianni II's bid for attorney fees he spent defending against the civil theft claim, though she trimmed them from the requested $54,846 to $47,755.

Florida law has a mandatory fee-shifting requirement when a court finds that a party asserted a civil...

