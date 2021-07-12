Musk Denies Controlling $2.6B Tesla Deal In Fiery Trial Kickoff

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Tesla Motors Inc. CEO Elon Musk denied Monday that rooftop solar venture SolarCity Corp. was "troubled" when the electric car company bought it for $2.6 billion in 2016, at the sometimes acrimonious opening of a 10-day Delaware Chancery Court trial on demands that Musk repay billions to stockholders. Tesla CEO Elon Musk testified Monday in a Delaware Chancery Court trial over the electric car company's $2.6 billion acquisition of rooftop solar company SolarCity. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Musk testified as the first witness at the trial on class and derivative claims targeting an allegedly unfair exercise of his clout as Tesla's controlling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS