Huawei, Verizon Strike Patent Deal Mid-Trial In Texas

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Huawei and Verizon said Monday that they've settled a pair of infringement suits that Huawei lodged last year in Texas federal court over standard essential network technology — just three days into a jury trial before U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap. Huawei Technologies and Verizon Communications Inc. filed a joint motion asking Judge Gilstrap to end the case early Sunday morning, indicating an end to a court battle over network technology patents that spent the last week in front of an eight-person jury in a federal courthouse in Marshall, Texas. The judge ended the case the next morning. "While terms of...

