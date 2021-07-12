Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Berger Montague Fights Robinhood's DQ Bid In Wash. Suit

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A pair of Berger Montague attorneys have asked a Washington federal court not to disqualify them from representing state residents in future claims over allegedly unwanted text messages now that an initial suit nears implosion under accusations of dishonesty leveled against its plaintiff's counsel.

The lawyers, Michelle Drake and Sophia Rios, told U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice on Friday that while he should decertify a class of residents who allegedly received unsolicited texts through the trading app's "refer a friend" feature, they personally had "acted appropriately and ethically" as soon as they learned that their co-counsel in the case may...

