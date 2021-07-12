Insurer Leads Flood Of 14 IPO Prospects That Could Top $3B

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Insurer Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. outlined an estimated $1.3 billion initial public offering on Monday, one of at least 14 companies to launch IPO plans that could exceed $3.5 billion combined as part of a red-hot market that shows no signs of taking a summer breather. Ryan Specialty, advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, told regulators Monday that it plans to sell 56.9 million shares priced between $22 and $25, raising $1.3 billion at midpoint. Ryan Specialty's IPO is expected to price during the week of July 19, according to research firm Renaissance Capital. Chicago-based Ryan Specialty was joined by...

