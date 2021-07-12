Gov't Says Protester Can't Pursue $3.1B USPS Vehicle Dispute

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The federal government has urged the U.S. Court of Federal Claims to toss Workhorse Group Inc.'s protest over a $3.1 billion U.S. Postal Service contract for delivery vehicles, saying the company hadn't gone through a mandatory USPS administrative process first. The USPS has an internal "disagreement" process that Workhorse should have used to pursue its allegations that its bid for the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle, or NGDV, contract was treated unfairly and the company's case has to be dismissed for failing to do so, the government said in a motion made public Friday. "Had Workhorse complied with the Postal Service's administrative...

