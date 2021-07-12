Cos. Want Quick Win Over $10M Immigrant Housing Suit

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina businessman accused of cutting his partners out of a $10.7 million deal to house unauthorized immigrants at a property they developed together is seeking to have his name removed from the suit, along with allegations of fraud. Daniel R. Stratton told a South Carolina federal court on Monday that he was not an individual party to the contracts he signed with The Maker Group LLC and King Cattle & Land Co. LLC for work on a South Texas residential development they dubbed The Studios at Carrizo Springs. Moreover, according to Stratton, the companies he represented in those agreements...

