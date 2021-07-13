11th Circ. Revives Norwegian Cruise Rider's Dance Injury Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday reversed a lower court's order clearing Norwegian Cruise Line in a negligence lawsuit brought by a passenger injured while participating in a dance competition, finding the cruise line may be held liable for injury caused by an employee even without notice of the risky condition. In a 13-page published opinion, a three-judge panel unanimously determined that a lower court got it wrong when it found that cruise passenger Joann Yusko needed to demonstrate that Norwegian Cruise Line had "actual or constructive notice of a risk-creating condition." The panel held that passengers are not required to establish...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS