Trump Org. Slashes CFO's Corporate Roles Amid Tax Charges

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump's company has removed veteran Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg from corporate positions at multiple of its entities, a move that comes in the wake of allegations that Weisselberg and the Trump Organization were involved in a 15-year-long tax fraud scheme. Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. is now listed as the vice president, director, secretary and treasurer at Trump Payroll Corp., according to an amended annual report filed Friday with the Florida Secretary of State. Weisselberg had previously been listed for those positions, per the Sunshine State. Weisselberg was also terminated as a director at Trump International Golf Club...

