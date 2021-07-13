Developer Defends FERC's Approvals Of $468M Project

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The developer of a $468 million natural gas pipeline told the D.C. Circuit that federal energy regulators' review of the project was sound and argued project challengers are retreading rejected assertions and that Native American tribes' historic preservation claims aren't properly before the court. Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the developer of the Southgate natural gas pipeline project, and Dominion Energy Inc. subsidiary Public Service Company of North Carolina Inc., which would be the pipeline's primary shipper, told the D.C. Circuit on Monday it should reject a petition for review lodged by a coalition of environmental groups because the Federal Energy Regulatory...

