Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

4 Steps To Creating Successful Dual-Branded Hotel Projects

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- For almost two decades, hotel brands and owners have developed hotel properties in a two-for-one deal — a single building that houses two separate hotels.

Placing multiple brands in a single property, or building, has become an increasingly popular way to maximize the value of property at a time when the costs of building and operating hotels continues to rise.

Dual-branded projects present both benefits and challenges that need to be considered and addressed in determining whether the proposal makes a project more, or less, viable.

Benefits

Development Costs

Probably one of the most appealing parts of a two-brand, one-building approach...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!