4 Steps To Creating Successful Dual-Branded Hotel Projects

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- For almost two decades, hotel brands and owners have developed hotel properties in a two-for-one deal — a single building that houses two separate hotels. Placing multiple brands in a single property, or building, has become an increasingly popular way to maximize the value of property at a time when the costs of building and operating hotels continues to rise. Dual-branded projects present both benefits and challenges that need to be considered and addressed in determining whether the proposal makes a project more, or less, viable. Benefits Development Costs Probably one of the most appealing parts of a two-brand, one-building approach...

