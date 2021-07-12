Feds Back Off Kossoff As Manhattan DA's Probe Proceeds

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York has stopped investigating New York City real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff, though an investigation by state prosecutors is ongoing, according to his lawyer and a source familiar with the matter. Kossoff, of the now-defunct law firm Kossoff PLLC, has been accused across multiple civil lawsuits of misappropriating millions in client escrow funds. The firm went dark in April and Kossoff's clients began suing to recover their funds, claiming the lawyer's whereabouts were unknown. The firm has also been pushed into bankruptcy. Law360 first reported that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance...

