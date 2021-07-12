USC To Pay $19M Atty Fees In Landmark Sex Abuse Deal

Law360, Los Angeles (July 12, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge approved $19 million in stipulated fees Monday for attorneys who secured a landmark $215 million settlement last year for women who said the University of Southern California failed to protect them from sexual abuse by a former campus gynecologist. During a brief hearing in his downtown Los Angeles courtroom, U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson stamped his approval on an agreement in which USC will pay class counsel more than $19.2 million in fees and $756,238 in costs for their work on the case, but stressed that he was not making a finding on the reasonableness of...

