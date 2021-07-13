Real Estate Rumors: Realty Income, City Lumber, DRA

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- California-based Realty Income Corp. has purchased a Hialeah, Florida, retail building for $14.03 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Tuesday. The deal is for 1995 W. 49th St., a 48,319-square-foot building where Hobby Lobby is the anchor tenant, and the seller is an entity managed by investors Oscar Rodriguez Jr. and Ana Maria Rodriguez, according to the report. City Lumber has reached a deal to lease 73,000 square feet of space in Queens, New York, Commercial Observer reported Tuesday. The company is taking space at 84-00 73rd Ave. in Glendale, a property that is owned by Red Hoek Realty, and...

