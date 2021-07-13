Musk Testifies Tesla Needed SolarCity For Clean Power Goals

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Tesla Motors Inc. CEO Elon Musk told a Delaware vice chancellor Tuesday that the electric car company's $2.6 billion purchase of SolarCity Corp. reflected efforts to advance sustainable energy goals, as a bench trial with potentially billions of damages in the balance continued. Elon Musk testified Tuesday that Tesla's $2.6 billion acquisition of SolarCity was driven by the need to advance the electric car company's clean energy goals. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Posing questions directly from the bench, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III asked Musk about the timing and justification for the deal during the second day of a 10-day Delaware...

