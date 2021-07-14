Judge Plans To Move Quickly On Sale Of Surfside Property

Law360, Miami (July 14, 2021, 2:09 PM EDT) -- The judge overseeing litigation over the condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, told attorneys Wednesday that he intends to move forward quickly with a sale of the property where the building once stood in order to maximize recovery for victims. In a hearing in Miami, Judge Michael Hanzman said he is "not interested in a prolonged negotiation" regarding the Champlain Towers South property and instructed the receiver for the condominium association to begin the process of setting up an auction of the property. He acknowledged that there had been talk of creating a memorial park in the space, where at least 95...

