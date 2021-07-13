Crocs Sues Walmart, Hobby Lobby Over Look-Alike Shoes

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 12:24 PM EDT) -- Crocs Inc. is launching a new front in its war against look-alike plastic clogs, filing federal infringement lawsuits against Walmart, Hobby Lobby and a slew of other companies. A month after asking the U.S. International Trade Commission to block the importation of similar-looking footwear, Crocs sued many of the same companies Monday in four separate lawsuits filed in federal courts around the country. "These actions underscore our determination to take forceful steps to protect our trademarks and other intellectual property," Daniel Hart, the company's chief legal officer, said in a statement Tuesday. "We will not tolerate the infringement of our rights or those...

