Cruise Co. Evidence Fights With Havana Docks Are Resolved

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Two federal magistrate judges in Miami have handed down decisions in answer to a slew of evidence production fights in a former Cuban port owner's lawsuits accusing Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. of trafficking in stolen property by using docks nationalized in 1960 by Fidel Castro's regime. The complex assortment of orders in June and July were split between favoring Havana Docks Corp. and ruling against the ex-port owner as it jockeys for position against the cruise companies in various motions to compel production of evidence withheld under the attorney-client privilege and work product doctrine, or to compel the...

