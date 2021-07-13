Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cruise Co. Evidence Fights With Havana Docks Are Resolved

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Two federal magistrate judges in Miami have handed down decisions in answer to a slew of evidence production fights in a former Cuban port owner's lawsuits accusing Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. of trafficking in stolen property by using docks nationalized in 1960 by Fidel Castro's regime.

The complex assortment of orders in June and July were split between favoring Havana Docks Corp. and ruling against the ex-port owner as it jockeys for position against the cruise companies in various motions to compel production of evidence withheld under the attorney-client privilege and work product doctrine, or to compel the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!