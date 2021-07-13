TIAA Unit To Pay $97M Over Retirement Rollover Advice

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 1:19 PM EDT) -- A unit of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America will pay $97 million to investors to settle allegations around efforts to get customers to move their retirement investments into higher-fee accounts the company offered, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and New York attorney general announced Tuesday. In announcing the agreement, which also settles a parallel action by the Office of the New York Attorney General, the SEC said wealth management advisers with TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services LLC did not adequately disclose their conflicts of interest in recommending clients roll over their retirement assets into a managed account program called...

