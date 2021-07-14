NJ High Court Sets Rules For Criminal Checks On Jurors

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's high court on Tuesday ordered a new trial for a man facing murder charges, finding that racial discrimination infected the jury selection process after prosecutors ran a criminal background check on a prospective juror that led to his arrest. For the first time, the New Jersey Supreme Court set ground rules for conducting background checks on jurors, and found that prosecutors in the case leading to Tuesday's opinion did not meet those standards. Going forward, any party seeking to run a criminal background check on a prospective juror must first get permission from the trial court, and opposing counsel...

