Attys Get Less Than Sought For Goldman Sachs Pay Deal

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Monday set attorneys' fees in connection with a lawsuit settlement under which Goldman Sachs Group Inc. agreed to cap its nonemployee directors' annual pay, with counsel for the suing shareholder and an objecting investor getting less than requested. In a seven-page letter decision, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III ruled that counsel for the suing shareholder, Shiva Stein, should receive roughly $613,000 in fees and that $100,000 in legal fees already awarded to counsel for objecting investor Sean J. Griffith is enough. Counsel for Stein had sought a $1.5 million fee award during a settlement hearing last...

