Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Enforcer Says $30M Symbion Award Fight Must Stay In NY

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A judgment enforcement firm has urged a New York federal court not to dismiss its suit seeking to confirm a $30 million arbitral award against international engineering contractor Symbion Power in favor of a venue in the Republic of Tanzania, saying the court has jurisdiction.

RSS Judgment Enforcement LLC told the court in a Monday opposition filing that it has personal jurisdiction over the defendants: Symbion CEO Paul Hinks, Symbion Power LLC, Symbion Energy Holdings Ltd. and Symbion Power Tanzania Ltd. The judgment enforcement firm asked the court to toss the Symbion defendants' motion to dismiss the suit seeking confirmation of the nearly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!