Enforcer Says $30M Symbion Award Fight Must Stay In NY

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A judgment enforcement firm has urged a New York federal court not to dismiss its suit seeking to confirm a $30 million arbitral award against international engineering contractor Symbion Power in favor of a venue in the Republic of Tanzania, saying the court has jurisdiction. RSS Judgment Enforcement LLC told the court in a Monday opposition filing that it has personal jurisdiction over the defendants: Symbion CEO Paul Hinks, Symbion Power LLC, Symbion Energy Holdings Ltd. and Symbion Power Tanzania Ltd. The judgment enforcement firm asked the court to toss the Symbion defendants' motion to dismiss the suit seeking confirmation of the nearly...

