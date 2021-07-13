Apple Beats 'Memoji' Trademark Case At 9th Circ.

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday rejected a trademark lawsuit against Apple over the use of "Memoji" for its customizable avatars, ruling that a smaller company had rushed to use the name merely so that it could sue the tech giant. The Ninth Circuit said Social Technologies LLC couldn't show that it had actually used the name "Memoji" in commerce before Apple announced its avatar feature in 2018. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Social Technologies LLC says it started using "Memoji" in 2016, but the appeals court said the smaller company couldn't show that it had actually ever used the name in commerce before...

