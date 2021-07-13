J&J Win In Asbestos-Talc Case Meets Skeptical Appeals Panel

Law360, San Francisco (July 13, 2021, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A California appellate panel appeared skeptical Tuesday of Johnson & Johnson's summary judgment win in an asbestos-talc case, questioning the trial judge's decision to preclude plaintiffs' experts' reliance on third-party testing finding asbestos in consumer talc and pressing J&J to explain its "magical" process for filtering out asbestos particles. All three judges on the panel appeared leery of J&J's summary judgment win in a lawsuit brought by a now-deceased man and his family claiming his lifetime use of Johnson's Baby Powder exposed him to harmful levels of asbestos. The panel pushed back against J&J's assertion that there was no triable issue...

