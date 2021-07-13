Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Coverage Dispute Over State St. Fee Probe Set To Stay In Ill.

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Thornton Law Firm LLP's quest for insurance coverage stemming from an overbilling scandal appears likely to play out in Illinois rather than before the Boston federal judge who blasted the firm's alleged misconduct in a case against State Street Corp., according to a Tuesday filing.

Thornton sued Continental Casualty Co. in Cook County, Illinois in November after the insurer declined to cover the firm's legal fees in connection with a special master's investigation into overbilling in a settled class action involving State Street Corp. Continental also balked at covering the approximately $6 million that U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf decided should...

