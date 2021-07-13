Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Norwegian Cruise Sues Fla. Over Vaccine Passport Ban

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Norwegian Cruise Line asked a Florida federal court on Tuesday to invalidate a state law barring businesses from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for customers, saying it is preempted by federal laws and regulations and prevents the cruise line from operating safely.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. asked for a preliminary injunction to block the law and enable it to proceed with a planned sailing Aug. 15 from Miami without risking the "crushing penalties" under the Florida state law of up to $5,000 per passenger.

The state prohibition is preempted by federal regulations and violates the First Amendment by blocking communications...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!