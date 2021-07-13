Pasadena Beats Trademark Lawsuit Over Rose Bowl

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a trademark lawsuit filed by college football's Rose Bowl against the game's California host city of Pasadena, ruling that a single Instagram reference to the game was a so-called nominative fair use. The decision came in a case filed by the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, a nonprofit that produces the game, against the city, which owns the eponymous stadium, over the association's decision to hold the 2021 event in Texas amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In filing the lawsuit, the Tournament of Roses Association wanted a ruling that the agreements between the city and the...

