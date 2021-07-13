Disney's Longtime GC Aims To Retire By End of 2021

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Disney's longtime general counsel Alan Braverman plans to retire by the end of the year after more than 28 years at the company, according to a Tuesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Disney's latest Form 8-K filing, which shares important announcements that investors should be aware of, also signaled that the company's Chief Communications Officer Zenia Mucha intends to step down from her role at the end of 2021. Both Braverman's and Mucha's employment agreements end on December 31, though Tuesday's filing acknowledged that their retirement dates may be flexible, depending on succession planning needs. Braverman said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS