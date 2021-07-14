Royal Caribbean Defeats Negligence Claims Over Infant Death

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has granted Royal Caribbean's bid to end a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of an 18-month-old who died after falling through a cruise ship window, but rejected the company's argument that the grandfather's conduct caused the child's injuries. Senior Judge Donald L. Graham on Tuesday granted Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.'s summary judgment motion as to the entirety of the negligence claims brought by Chloe Wiegand's family, who alleged that the cruise line knew that the windows on a pool deck were a fall hazard. In closing the case, Judge Graham ruled that the company didn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS