Feds Swat Suit Over Immigrant Crime Hotline Caller Info Slip

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by a woman who said that her personal information was unlawfully disclosed by a Trump-era U.S. Department of Homeland Security hotline created to collect reports of immigrant crime because she couldn't prove receipt of her administrative claims to the agency. U.S. District Judge Dabney L.Friedrich said Tuesday it didn't matter if the plaintiff — identified as "Jane Doe" by the court because she's a domestic violence survivor — mailed the required document. Doe and her attorneys needed to prove that DHS actually received the paperwork in order to be in compliance with the...

