Seneca Nation Asks 2nd Circ. To Uphold NY Thruway Ruling

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The Seneca Nation has urged the Second Circuit to allow the tribe to continue challenging part of the New York State Thruway on reservation land, arguing that an earlier dismissal of similar claims against the state doesn't mean the tribe can't sue Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other state officials. The officials, including Attorney General Letitia James, are seeking to overturn a New York federal judge's September decision denying their motion to dismiss. They said the state's sovereign immunity shields them from the Seneca Nation's claims that an easement for the thruway across the tribe's reservation violates federal law, and that a 1993 court battle already resolved that...

