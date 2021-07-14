Real Estate Rumors: Navesink, CommonWealth Partners, CB

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- An entity managed by Florida investor Alfredo Patrone has sold 330 acres of land in Homestead, Florida, for $19.14 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. The entity sold 240 acres at 27000 S.W. 207th Ave. to an undisclosed buyer and sold another 90 acres of land nearby to a venture of New Jersey companies SS Pharma LLC and Navesink Capital Management, according to the report. Partnership for Public Service has inked a deal to lease 26,615 square feet of space in Washington, D.C., the Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The deal is for space at 600 14th St., a...

