Tribal Immunity 'Irrelevant' In Calif. Usury Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The owners of defunct online lender Think Finance can't lean on tribal law or tribal immunity in defending against claims that they used tribal entities to circumvent state interest rate caps, a California federal court has ruled. California law applies in a pair of cases in which Golden State residents are accusing Think Finance LLC founders, owners and financiers of racketeering and usury, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick said Wednesday. The defendants also can't rely on tribal sovereign immunity since the allegations involve their own conduct, not that of any tribal entities, and no tribes are defendants in the suits,...

