Timeshare Co. Can't Dodge TCPA Class Suit

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has denied a timeshare company's bid to toss a proposed class action claiming it violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by making unwanted telemarketing calls to the lead plaintiff's residential number, saying the suit sufficiently shows he was injured by the calls.

U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith found in his Wednesday order that lead plaintiff Kenneth Johansen convincingly alleged in his latest complaint that he suffered "an injury in fact" when Florida-based timeshare company Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. violated the TCPA by calling his residential number even though it was listed on the National Do Not Call...

