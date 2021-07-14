New FCBA Prez Will Navigate Post-Pandemic Workplace World

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- As the new president of the Federal Communications Bar Association, Google senior counsel Megan Stull is poised to steer the organization through the uncharted waters of pandemic recovery. For Stull, who began her one-year term as president on July 1, the waning of the pandemic in much of the U.S. raises interesting questions about the future of work, in-person events and what communications attorneys need to avoid burnout and feel truly connected to their industry. Law360 recently spoke with Stull, who worked as a Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP associate before rising through the ranks at Google, about navigating a return...

