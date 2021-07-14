Hyatt To Pay $1.5M To Resolve Biometric Privacy Suit

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Hyatt Corp. has agreed to pay roughly $1.5 million to settle a proposed class action alleging it violated Illinois' biometric privacy law by requiring employees to use a fingerprint-based timekeeping system without first getting their written permission and making mandated disclosures. The deal would resolve litigation first filed in 2017 under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, with the hotel giant paying $1.57 million to the class. It's estimated that claimants will likely receive more than $1,500 each, according to lead plaintiff Robin Rapai's motion for preliminary approval of the deal. The parties are working out details over class notice, but...

