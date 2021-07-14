'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's 22-Year Sentence Vacated On Appeal

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Wednesday vacated a 22-year prison sentence for Joe Exotic, the zookeeper at the center of Netflix's hit documentary "Tiger King," ruling that a trial judge made a procedural error that may have slightly increased his term. The ruling by a three-judge panel did not exonerate Exotic from charges that he paid two men to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin in the culmination of an epic feud detailed in the series. Instead, the appeals court said the trial judge had failed to properly "group" the two separate murder-for-hire charges against Exotic for the purposes of sentencing and...

