T-Mobile Says NJ Town Unlawfully Blocked Facility Plans

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile is going after a New Jersey town that blocked it from installing a wireless facility on top of a commercial building over concerns that the telecom behemoth says flout federal law, according to a new lawsuit. The town of Harrison, New Jersey — nestled just outside of Newark — voted 5-2 to deny T-Mobile's application for a facility the company says it needs to cure a coverage gap in the area, and it did so after citing environmental and health concerns that don't stand up under federal law, the telecom company told a New Jersey federal court Wednesday. The Harrison...

