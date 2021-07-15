DOJ Updates 9th Circ. On Realtor Group Investigation

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told the Ninth Circuit Wednesday that it is currently investigating the National Association of Realtors, after the agency voiced concern over the lower court's ruling in favor of the realtors in a dispute over the group's listing rules. The DOJ filed a motion seeking to update the court on the government's recent decision to pull out of a settlement reached last year over NAR rules concerning commissions and property access in order to conduct a more thorough probe of the group. The Pocket Listing Service is challenging rules that prevent NAR members from listing properties outside...

