Calif. Justices Say OT Rules Apply To Missed Meal Breaks

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A California requirement that employers pay workers for missed breaks at their "regular rate of compensation" tracks with an overtime requirement for payment based on their "regular rate of pay" and therefore includes all nondiscretionary payments, not just hourly wages, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday. In a unanimous opinion in a closely watched case, the justices said that the California Labor Code's overtime requirement takes into account nondiscretionary payments and that the language for calculating premium pay for missed meal and rest breaks means the same thing as the overtime language. "We hold that the terms are synonymous: 'regular rate...

