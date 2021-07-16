Fla. Court Names Lead Attys In Surfside Condo Collapse Suits

Law360, Miami (July 16, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Attorneys from Kozyak Tropin Throckmorton, Podhurst Orseck PA and The Moskowitz Law Firm will oversee the economic loss, wrongful death and personal injury claims arising from the Surfside condominium collapse under an attorney leadership structure approved by a Florida judge Friday. At a hearing in Miami, Judge Michael Hanzman signed off on the proposal by Kozyak Tropin partner Harley Tropin, who had been tasked by the court with putting together a team that would lead two proposed classes of victims. Adam Moskowitz and Kozyak Tropin's Javier Lopez are the lead lawyers for the proposed class of victims who lost property when...

