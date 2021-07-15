Firm Beats DQ Bid Over Ex-Judge's Role In Malpractice Suit

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 2:37 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge has refused to disqualify Wilentz Goldman & Spitzer PA as malpractice defense counsel for Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman LLC, saying the firm can remain on board as long as a retired jurist and current Wilentz Goldman lawyer is blocked from acting as an attorney in the matter. Superior Court Judge Keith E. Lynott on Wednesday knocked down plaintiff Noemi Escobar's bid to disqualify Wilentz Goldman on the grounds that ex-state Appellate Division Judge John E. Keefe is a witness after having served as a mediator in an underlying case where a $102 million child abuse...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS