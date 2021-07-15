Biden ICE Nominee Says Deals With Local Police Won't End

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's nominee to lead U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told lawmakers on Thursday that he won't end collaboration between the agency and local law enforcement officials, despite having done so as sheriff in Texas' most populous county. During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security Committee, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that department finances were a large part of his decision to pull officers out of the 287(g) program, which deputizes local law enforcement to support ICE operations. The sheriff's department was $8 million in arrears when he was elected, he said, and he had to prioritize...

