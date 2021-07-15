Zurich Unit Accused Of 'Callous Argument' In Virus Suit

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The owners of a casino, hotels, a golf course and a horse track invoked the many New Yorkers who have died from COVID-19 in essential businesses in its bid to keep its insurance coverage case against a Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. unit alive. The owners said Wednesday that American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co.'s argument was "callous" when it contended that essential businesses remained habitable, functional and usable regardless of the potential presence of the coronavirus. Besides raising factual issues, "it also dishonors the tens of thousands of New Yorkers who perished from COVID-19, many of whom were essential workers or customers...

