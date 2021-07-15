Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pfizer And EpiPen Consumers Reach $345M Deal

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Pfizer has reached a $345 million settlement with a class of consumers who allege they overpaid for EpiPens because of anti-competitive practices by pharmaceutical companies, potentially clearing the company from having to face a jury trial scheduled for early next year.

The settlement was submitted Thursday and is pending approval by a Kansas federal judge. If approved, Pfizer would pay out the multimillion-dollar settlement to the members of the class while denying any liability for the claims. The motion describes the settlement proposal as an opportunity for buyers, who filed the suit in 2017, to get financial relief in a timely...

