Pfizer And EpiPen Consumers Reach $345M Deal

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Pfizer has reached a $345 million settlement with a class of consumers who allege they overpaid for EpiPens because of anti-competitive practices by pharmaceutical companies, potentially clearing the company from having to face a jury trial scheduled for early next year. The settlement was submitted Thursday and is pending approval by a Kansas federal judge. If approved, Pfizer would pay out the multimillion-dollar settlement to the members of the class while denying any liability for the claims. The motion describes the settlement proposal as an opportunity for buyers, who filed the suit in 2017, to get financial relief in a timely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS