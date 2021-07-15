Texas Panel Upholds $5.3M Award In Trucking Biz Dispute

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel on Thursday affirmed a Corpus Christi construction company's $5.3 million judgment against a former business partner who allegedly used the company's materials and services for his own profit. A three-justice panel of the Thirteenth Court of Appeals in Corpus Christi found that Frank Thomas Shumate Jr. didn't properly preserve his various challenges to the award in favor of Berry Contracting LP, which does business as Bay Ltd. The $5.3 million award includes about $871,000 in actual damages and $4.48 million in punitive damages, according to court documents. Shumate, sole proprietor of F.T.S. Trucking, appealed the Nueces County...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS